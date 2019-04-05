Burglars Take $20K Worth of Jewelry and Handbags From Sean McVay's Home

Two burglars made off with $20,000 worth of jewelry and handbags from the home of Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay Thursday night, law enforcement officials told TMZ.

No one was home during the robbery and surveillance video shows three men busting through the backdoor.

Back in September, thieves targeted the home of Rams receiver Robert Woods during a Thursday Night Football game. Three suspects also broke in the back door in that incident. They were eventually apprehended after hitting the homes of Rihanna and Yasiel Puig.