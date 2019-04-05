Ty Jerome: Four Things to Know About Virginia's Point Guard

Ty Jerome is another point guard out of the Tony Bennett factory, able to shoot, defend, and run the offense to perfection. He played a large part in the Cavaliers’ Final Four run after last year’s devastating loss, and will look to build on their success in his final year. Here’s what you need to know.

Kyle Guy and Jerome have played over 100 games together

The pair met at an NBA Top 100 camp in 2015 after they had both committed to UVA. Almost four years later, the pair has led Virginia to their first Final Four in 35 years and are about as connected as college teammates possibly can be. This should be a consistent hookup during the Final Four.

Jerome attended Iona Prep as a high schooler

Iona Prep, located in New Rochelle, New York, has a few notable graduates besides Jerome, including, but not limited to: Frank Abagnale (inspiration for the Leonardo DiCaprio film Catch Me if You Can), John Mara (owner of the New York Giants), and Alex Raymond (creator of Flash Gordon comics).

He was a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award

Jerome was one of ten finalists for the Bob Cousy award this past season, given to the best point guard in the country. Unfortunately, he didn’t make the cut for the last five finalists, which include fellow Final Four particpant Cassisus Winston and highly-touted NBA draft prospect Ja Morant.

He averaged 33 minutes a game this season

Tony Bennett likes to ride his guys hard, and Jerome is no different. The junior point guard averaged only seven minutes of rest throughout the season, while shooting 40% from three on 5 attempts a game, in addition to 5.4 assists per game. Jerome’s durability has been huge for both the Cavaliers and his own draft stock.