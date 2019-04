Veteran Sacramento Kings guard Corey Brewer found himself with a breakaway dunk against the Cleveland Cavaliers last night. Then he found himself falling to the ground with great force at an awkward angle. The 33-year-old came perilously close to landing on his head, and it looked extremely bad.

Thankfully, Brewer was able to promptly hop up and say he was fine. He was also in a good mood after the game. This morning could be another story.

Corey Brewer on suffering a scary fall after his dunk in Thursday's Kings win over the Cavaliers. pic.twitter.com/B1DWw9y9oJ — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) April 5, 2019

Things could have been so much worse.