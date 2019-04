It is probably not hard to find a few Auburn fans currently upset with the referees after that lost to Virginia. But it may take some time to find one as mad as this guy whose reaction to them walking by must be labeled as NSFW:

Auburn fans are heat 😳 pic.twitter.com/4oGYyUuczZ — DailySportsDosage (@OfficalDSD) April 7, 2019

Yikes.

As for the refs, that missed double-dribble call late in the game is a rough look. Well, not compared to that guy’s clownish actions. But still.