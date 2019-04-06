Auburn and Virginia Refuse to Stop Playing Basketball, Go to Commercial Break

Auburn and Virginia finished off one of the quickest 20 minutes of basketball you’ll ever seen by playing the final 7:03 without a commercial break. There were no dead balls after the 4:00-mark which would have triggered a stoppage of play.

The two teams combined for just nine fouls and seven free throws. Pace of play enthusiasts should be thrilled. So too should Tigers fans, who saw their team go on a late run to take a 31-28 halftime lead.

Staunch capitalists glued to their sets to see advertisements are understandably crushed. They can take heart, though, as the second half promises to have more stops, starts, and flavored soda spots.

Since there was no break, halftime will be two minutes longer than previously scheduled.