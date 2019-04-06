Bob Knight Has Returned To Indiana For First Time Since His Firing In 2000

Bob Knight has finally returned to Indiana University. Nineteen years after he was fired as the school’s basketball coach, he stepped on campus for the first time on Saturday. Of all things, he was there to attend a baseball game.
As recently as 2017, Knight told Dan Patrick he would never return to Indiana. He was obviously bitter over his firing in 2000. Obviously, there is controversy regarding the way he was let go, but I think we can all agree that his conduct and volatility over time justified his removal.
For years, Indiana has attempted to mend fences with Knight. He’s been inducted into the school’s athletic Hall of Fame, and his national championship teams have been honored repeatedly. Each time he’s been invited to return and each time he’s refused. For some reason, at 78 years old, Knight decided to return on a random Saturday in April.
Over the years Knight has returned to Bloomington, and some claim he’s been on campus privately, but he’s never been to a public event like this.
As an Indiana alum I can say I’m 100 percent shocked at this development. Long ago I had come to terms that Knight would never swallow his pride and show up at Indiana again. Hopefully this is a bridge to squashing this ridiculous, one-sided feud.
