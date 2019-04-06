Bob Knight Has Returned To Indiana For First Time Since His Firing In 2000

Bob Knight has finally returned to Indiana University. Nineteen years after he was fired as the school’s basketball coach, he stepped on campus for the first time on Saturday. Of all things, he was there to attend a baseball game.

Great to see the 🐐 back on campus! Coach Bobby Knight takes in @IndianaBASE's game today vs. Penn State!#GoIU pic.twitter.com/OS1XRSkBq6 — Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) April 6, 2019

BREAKING For this first time since being fired, legendary former IU basketball head coach Bob Knight is ON CAMPUS. @IUSTVsports @DoctorGC @jacobbogage pic.twitter.com/PUHP7Kl8CR — Matt Cohen (@Matt_Cohen_) April 6, 2019

As recently as 2017, Knight told Dan Patrick he would never return to Indiana. He was obviously bitter over his firing in 2000. Obviously, there is controversy regarding the way he was let go, but I think we can all agree that his conduct and volatility over time justified his removal.

For years, Indiana has attempted to mend fences with Knight. He’s been inducted into the school’s athletic Hall of Fame, and his national championship teams have been honored repeatedly. Each time he’s been invited to return and each time he’s refused. For some reason, at 78 years old, Knight decided to return on a random Saturday in April.

Former Indiana University Basketball Coach Bob Knight sits in the press box as IU plays baseball against Penn State, Sat.,, April 6, 2019 in Bloomington, Ind. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/The Bloomingtonian) #BobKnight @IndianaMBB #IU #Indiana #Bloomingtonhttps://t.co/V0ezU1aqyJ pic.twitter.com/oaz9xuT26w — The Bloomingtonian (@TBloomingtonian) April 6, 2019

Over the years Knight has returned to Bloomington, and some claim he’s been on campus privately, but he’s never been to a public event like this.

As an Indiana alum I can say I’m 100 percent shocked at this development. Long ago I had come to terms that Knight would never swallow his pride and show up at Indiana again. Hopefully this is a bridge to squashing this ridiculous, one-sided feud.