Charles Barkley Was Fair and Balanced in Response to Controversial Foul Call

Of course, after Auburn’s heartbreaking, controversial loss in the Final Four, it is Charles Barkley’s take and analysis we all are looking for.

Shockingly, unlike Chuck’s expected reaction, he actually said it was a foul:

Charles Barkley said it was a foul on Auburn pic.twitter.com/iWd740koca — Brian Giuffra (@brian_giuffra) April 7, 2019

He is correct here. It is instead the Ty Jerome’s missed double-dribble call late in the game that should have Auburn fans devastated and disgusted.

“As Ty Jerome brings the ball up the court, he accidentally bumps the ball off his back foot … he then re-possesses this ball with both hands. That ends his dribble.”@GeneSteratore explains a missed double-dribble violation on Ty Jerome near the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/763pV0sXyA — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 7, 2019

Presumably, most, if not all of us were expecting Barkley to be much more dramatic with the foul call. He has not become one of the most must-see television talents for his fair and reasonable opinions. And out of all the days to change…