De'Andre Hunter: Five Things to Know About the Virginia Forward

De’Andre Hunter is one of the best prospects remaining in the NCAA Tournament, and a key part of Virginia’s quest for a national title. Here’s what you need to know about the Cavaliers forward.

Hunter is a potential lottery pick

Hunter has the size (6’7″ with a 7′ wingspan) and shooting ability (42% from three) to come in and make an immediate impact for any NBA team. While his upside isn’t as high as most other lottery picks, he’s custom-made for the 3 & D role that all teams need to compete. It wouldn’t be a surprise to hear his name called fairly early come June.

He was the 2018 ACC Freshman of the Year

Hunter averaged 9 points and 5 rebounds a game last year for Virginia, winning both ACC Freshman of the Year and the ACC Sixth Man award.

He didn’t play in Virginia’s loss to UMBC last year

Hunter broke his wrist before the tournament got started, and consequently missed Virginia’s loss to a 16 seed. Given his performance over his first year as a Cavalier, it’s well within the realm of possibility that his presence might’ve prevented Virginia from claiming the title of the only one seed to lose to a 16 seed.

He was the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year

Hunter certainly has the size to defend multiple players on the perimeter, but does he have the defensive chops to be truly great? The early returns say yes, as Hunter was recognized as the best defender in the conference with an ACC DPOY award, as well as the National Basketball Coach’s Association’s choice for Defenisve Player of the Year.

He was voted an AP Third Team All-American

Hunter’s overall play and contribution to the Cavaliers’ season was recognized by the Associated Press, who voted Hunter an All-American in 2019.