Enzo and Cass "Invade" Ring of Honor New Japan Show at MSG

During tonight’s ROH/NJPW G1 event, former WWE tag-team Enzo and Cass made a shock appearance. And the surprise has many wrestling fans wondering if this was real or fake. Or in wrestling terms: Shoot or Work?

On first glance it’s awfully hard to distinguish from the numerous videos what it actually was, but the fact that security didn’t immediately get involved with stopping the fracas seems to be a clue that it was planned.

Enzo and Big Cass just jumped the rails at MSG. Bully ran out and he and The Briscoes beat the absolute shit out of them. Screens intentionally not showing it. This was while GOD was in the ring celebrating. They are STILL fighting. pic.twitter.com/GEWBxsbCzB — Mike Killam (@MikeKillam) April 7, 2019

So Enzo and Cass shoot jumped the rail at this ROH/NJPW show and got their ass beat pic.twitter.com/GhkioJCrt3 — Don Sal Cusmano (@cusmano_sal) April 7, 2019

While this shoot or work debate goes on, this is the most intrigue that has surrounded ROH/New Japan since Cody, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks left the promotions and founded AEW.