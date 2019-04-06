Enzo and Cass "Invade" Ring of Honor New Japan Show at MSG

During tonight’s ROH/NJPW G1 event, former WWE tag-team Enzo and Cass made a shock appearance. And the surprise has many wrestling fans wondering if this was real or fake. Or in wrestling terms: Shoot or Work?

On first glance it’s awfully hard to distinguish from the numerous videos what it actually was, but the fact that security didn’t immediately get involved with stopping the fracas seems to be a clue that it was planned.

While this shoot or work debate goes on, this is the most intrigue that has surrounded ROH/New Japan since Cody, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks left the promotions and founded AEW.

