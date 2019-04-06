Jarrett Culver: Five Things To Know About the Texas Tech Star

Jarrett Culver is the best remaining prospect in the NCAA tournament, and has been the driving factor behind Texas Tech’s first-ever Final Four appearance. Here’s what you need to know about Texas Tech’s star player.

He was the 2019 Big 12 Player of the Year

Culver averaged 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists en route to being recognized as the best player in the Big 12, along with a First-Team All Big 12 spot.

He holds the freshman record for most points scored in Big 12 conference play

Culver’s freshman year was quiet by the standard of today’s one-and-done prospects, but he still made a solid impact. He scored 229 points over the course of his first season at Texas Tech, breaking the record set by Martin Zeno in 2005

He was MVP of the Hall of Fame Classic

Texas Tech participated in the Hall of Fame Classic this season, and Culver won MVP off the strength of a 26-point performance against Nebraska to win it for the Red Raiders.

His father is the team chaplain

Culver’s father, Hiawatha Culver Jr., is the Red Raiders’ chaplain, and prays with the team before each game. He’ll surely continue the practice in Minnesota on Saturday.

He grew up in Lubbock

Culver is a hometown kid, born and raised in Lubbock. He played at Coronado High School, right in Tech’s backyard, and ended up a top prospect for the Red Raiders.