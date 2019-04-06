WATCH: Tariq Owens Rolls Ankle Badly During Final Four Game

Tariq Owens was having a really nice game for Texas Tech in the Final Four when he went down with a brutally turned ankle in the second half.

Owens went up to block a shot and went down in a heap. Replays showed he rolled his right ankle over completely. He was removed from the game and set back to the locker room.

Check it out:

Tariq Owens injury video: lands on teammates foot causing lateral ankle sprain as well as hyperextending his right knee as well. I’d be shocked if he returned tonight. But it is the final four. He was able to walk off court with limp. #finalfour2019 pic.twitter.com/0yZlb3FMZf — #ReiffReport (@ReiffReport) April 7, 2019

Ouch.

He was down for a while before being helped off the court:

Texas Tech forward Tariq Owens went down right in front of me and limped off with bad ankle pic.twitter.com/ifrxggCj50 — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) April 7, 2019

Owens is a senior and a valuable rim protector for the Red Raiders. He’s averaging 2.4 blocks per game this season, and had three against Michigan State Saturday night before getting hurt. He also had seven points and four boards before leaving the game.

It would be a brutal blow for Texas Tech if he’s out for the rest of the game and potentially Monday’s championship game if the team gets there.

UPDATE: Owens has run back out of the tunnel.