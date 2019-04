THEY REALLY CALLED A FOUL WTF pic.twitter.com/AILII1U9xz — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 7, 2019

In a play that will be talked about for a very long time, Kyle Guy was taking a last second three-pointer to beat Auburn. Auburn’s Samir Doughty made contact with him on the way down and it was whistled as a foul. Guy made all three free throws, and Auburn’s .6-second last possession did not lead to points.

By the letter of the law this was indeed a foul, but it’s also the type of thing where you think it gets let go in the last second of a game of this stakes. Bonkers.