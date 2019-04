Bret Hart was accosted by a crazed fan as he was giving an induction speech on behalf of the Hart Foundation’s entry into the WWE Hall of Fame at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn. As videos from inside the arena show, Travis Browne (the UFC fighter who is married to Ronda Rousey) and WWE wrestler Dash Wilder both got shots in on the attacker:

Boys and girls Travis Browne hit that ring almost before the attacker even did and was throwing down some ground and pound on this dude. USADA TEST THIS MAN. (from cyberstryke1120 on IG) pic.twitter.com/j1s9WYwDw1 — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 7, 2019

Ça fait 15 fois que je regarde la vidéo. Dash Wilder qui met une bonne droite au mec qui a sauté sur Bret durant son discours, comme si de rien n'était. pic.twitter.com/rEB4e40mSE — ♛ Le Temple Du Catch ♛ (@LeTempleDuCatch) April 7, 2019

Bret Hart’s attacker get mad his face smashed in by what looks like Dash Wilder. #WWEHoF #WWE #BretHart #Attack #WrestleMania credit to my boy Martin Endersby via FB pic.twitter.com/dO6Ckhk5Jt — dRAIL2k3 (@dRAIL2k3) April 7, 2019

It just goes without saying that there is no way this is going to have been worth it for that guy.