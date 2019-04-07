Antonio Brown Posted an Ironic Message on Twitter

Pot, meet kettle.
Antonio Brown, meet Twitter.
In the latest bizarre look into Brown’s mind, the Raiders bombastic wide receiver told people to keep their emotions off the internet, which is funny, because that’s basically what the internet is for and how Brown has used it for the better part of forever.
Let’s not forget, Brown was the man who trolled the Bills on the internet for no reason, showcasing his emotions for the team he was nearly traded to.
He also took a veiled shot at his former teammate Juju Smith-Schuster. This also came on the internet. This also expressed his emotions.
And he also called out the Steelers on Twitter.
It’s been a remarkable run for Brown calling out players and teams on the internet, but it appears he’s moved on. He’s done spreading his emotions on social media. He’s matured.
Oh wait, no he hasn’t. He trolled JuJu right after sending that tweet.
Lesson learned. Don’t listen to Brown. He’s too emotional. Even for the internet.
