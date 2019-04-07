Antonio Brown Posted an Ironic Message on Twitter

Pot, meet kettle.

Antonio Brown, meet Twitter.

In the latest bizarre look into Brown’s mind, the Raiders bombastic wide receiver told people to keep their emotions off the internet, which is funny, because that’s basically what the internet is for and how Brown has used it for the better part of forever.

Keep your emotions off the internet — Antonio Brown (@AB84) April 7, 2019

Let’s not forget, Brown was the man who trolled the Bills on the internet for no reason, showcasing his emotions for the team he was nearly traded to.

He also took a veiled shot at his former teammate Juju Smith-Schuster. This also came on the internet. This also expressed his emotions.

Do not listen to any NFL player who haven’t got paid yet! They will do and say anything to make sure they going to get paid even if it’s compromising integrity or anything ! sad but true — Antonio Brown (@AB84) March 26, 2019

And he also called out the Steelers on Twitter.

Trade you off the team why you in your sleep ! Y’all showed me nothing guaranteed! #84/7 — Antonio Brown (@AB84) March 25, 2019

It’s been a remarkable run for Brown calling out players and teams on the internet, but it appears he’s moved on. He’s done spreading his emotions on social media. He’s matured.

Oh wait, no he hasn’t. He trolled JuJu right after sending that tweet.

Emotion: boy fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year ! Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days ! 🤙🏾 by the way check the list https://t.co/2SWWT8k0jx — Antonio Brown (@AB84) April 7, 2019

Lesson learned. Don’t listen to Brown. He’s too emotional. Even for the internet.