Rumored Couple Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Sat Together at WWE HoF Before WrestleMania 35

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been rumored as dating recently. While we still don’t know 100% whether these rumors are accurate or if they’re just friends, the fact that they sat together at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night will not quell any of the theories.

Better picture of Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/CtoQSPyFJ9 — WΞ FIGHT. WΞ OVΞRCOMΞ. WΞ BΞLIΞVΞ. (@AhYezzir) April 6, 2019

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch with their Bret Hart glasses! 😎#WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/rvt9kChTLt — All Things WWE (@_AllThingsWWE_) April 7, 2019

If they are indeed dating, Lynch and Rollins are a power couple. Both have title matches at WrestleMania 35 this evening. Lynch is in a triple-threat match with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair that is headlining the whole event. Rollins has a universal title match against Brock Lesnar. Most WWE fans are rooting for both of them to emerge victorious this evening.