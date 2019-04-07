Wrestlemania 35: Relive the Moment Becky Lynch Became Wrestling's Biggest Star

Wrestlemania 35 is tonight at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The main event for the night will see Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair battle in a long-simmering grudge match. Lynch is clearly the star of the night and it’s worth looking back to see how we got here.

Lynch has become arguably the biggest star in professional wrestling over the last year. It was a long time coming and a ton of small events led to that outcome. But one night in November solidified her place as wrestling royalty.

On November 12, Becky led an invasion of Monday Night Raw, leading her Smackdown cohorts on to the rival show and kicking some ass. In the process, she got punched in the face by Nia Jax and broke her nose. Her face was a bloody mess, but she took it and kept going, even giving a wry smile through the crimson mess. And the fans went freaking wild.

Check it out:

Though that incident left her unable to compete at Survivor Series, it set the table for Sunday night’s Wrestlemania match. After that, Lynch has been on an absolute tear on the mic, dominating every promo she’s given.