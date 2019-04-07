Big E Offers His Blessing for Hulk Hogan Redemption After Apology at WrestleMania 35

Hulk Hogan has been a very visible figure at WrestleMania 35 weekend: He inducted Brutus the Barber Beefcake into the WWE Hall of Fame on Saturday, and then opened the main event tonight with a promo after being introduced by the evening’s host, Alexa Bliss. Right before the event started, WWE wrestler Big E, a third of the New Day, tweeted this:

I’d like to think everyone deserves a path to redemption. I appreciate @HulkHogan taking the time to apologize & hear my position today. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) April 7, 2019

In 2015, Hogan was banished from WWE after a leaked audio tape from the mid-2000’s revealed him derogatively using the n-word and discussing issues he had with black people dating his daughter.

In his gradual path toward reinstatement, he was involved in the Andre the Giant documentary on HBO last year, and also appeared at WWE’s already otherwise controversial event in Saudi Arabia.

When Hogan was reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame last July, New Day member Kofi Kingston wrote a lengthy tweet saying he was “indifferent” about the news, while WWE wrestler Titus O’Neil said on the radio that he questioned the sincerity of an apology Hogan gave to the locker room.

Whether you enjoy Hulk Hogan’s contemporary WWE appearances or not, it’s good to see that he finally gave an apology that seems like it was heartfelt and sincere.