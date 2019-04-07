VIDEO: Shane McMahon Takes Insane Superplex from The Miz at WrestleMania 35

It wouldn’t be a Shane McMahon match without an absolutely insane bump. And while he didn’t jump off anything at WrestleMania 35, he was on the receiving end of a major superplex from The Miz. Oh, and this led to Shane winning the match.

Miz with a huge superplex to Shane but Shane's arm lands over Miz and Miz gets pinned!!! pic.twitter.com/ZJieQI4tCr — NoDQ.com: WWE Wrestlemania 35 news #Wrestlemania (@nodqdotcom) April 8, 2019

INSANITY from the miz and Shane McMahon pic.twitter.com/o0mXEAvy4X — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) April 8, 2019

Now that he is a heel, it makes sense for Shane to not be the one creating these crowd-pleasing moments like he has done so many times in the past. With that said, that bump ranks pretty low on Shane’s list.

As for the future, that finish sure has me believing this feud is far from over. So, it has to be asked, of course: Will they top that?