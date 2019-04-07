Texas Tech Has Canceled All Monday Night and Tuesday Classes

NCAAB

Texas Tech, playing in its first Final Four, has reached the national championship game against Virginia. Chris Beard’s team has used a suffocating defense to slay Michigan, Gonzaga, and Michigan State in consecutive games. Fans are understandably riled up. Some too riled up.

The administration, bracing for a very happy or very disappointed reaction to Monday night’s game, has taken the proactive step of cancelling all classes from 5 p.m. tomorrow until Wednesday.

That sound you hear is a campus about to live like tomorrow will never come. And students who made the trip to Minneapolis breathing a sigh of relief that they don’t have to worry about some sort of dumb humanities course work.

YOLO, Red Raiders. Make the most of it.

