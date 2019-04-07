VIDEO: Kofi Kingston Beats Daniel Bryan for WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35

Kofi Kingston beat Daniel Bryan to win the WWE championship at Wrestlemania 35. It was the second pretty phenomenal moment at Mania this evening at MetLife Stadium. Kingston has been in WWE for 11 years, and until very recently when he began receiving a monster push this moment would have been borderline unfathomable.

