VIDEO: Kofi Kingston Beats Daniel Bryan for WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35

Kofi Kingston beat Daniel Bryan to win the WWE championship at Wrestlemania 35. It was the second pretty phenomenal moment at Mania this evening at MetLife Stadium. Kingston has been in WWE for 11 years, and until very recently when he began receiving a monster push this moment would have been borderline unfathomable.
Latest Leads
58m
2hr
2hr
3hr
Wrestlemania 35: Relive the Moment Becky Lynch Became Wrestling's Biggest Star
Relive the moment Becky Lynch became a star.
3hr
10 Masters Rules Patrons Must Follow at Augusta National
The more you know.
4hr
4hr
JuJu Smith-Schuster Blasts Antonio Brown On Twitter
JuJu answered Brown’s tirade.
Comments