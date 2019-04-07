VIDEO: Seth Rollins Curb Stomps Brock Lesnar, Wins Universal Title at WrestleMania 35

SETH ROLLINS IS YOUR NEW UNIVERSAL CHAMPION! Genuinely did not expect that after the pre-match beat down. Very interesting to see what happens going forward #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/7J2pHJZIsB — GiveMeSport – WWE (@GMS_WWE) April 7, 2019

Seth Rollins hit Brock Lesnar with a low blow and proceeded to curb stomp him three times to win the Universal championship at WrestleMania 35. This was a great way to set the pace for the event at Metlife Stadium, and almost certainly means that Brock Lesnar is heading back to UFC to face Daniel Cormier.

Before the opening bell, Lesnar jumped out of the ring and demolished Rollins, throwing him around like a rag doll. The turning point in the match came when the ref was incapacitated and that was when Rollins struck the low blow.

What an opening match!