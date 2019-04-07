VIDEO: Yasiel Puig Tries to Fight Chris Archer as Benches Clear in Reds vs Pirates Game

You can stare down your home run and pimp walk the bases if you hit a home run on Yasiel Puig's team. And if any pitcher dares to get pissed about it, Puig’s got your back. Just ask Derek Dietrich, who must be the biggest Puig fan in the world right now.

After Dietrich stared down a majestic home run he hit against Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer, Archer threw behind Dietrich during his next at-bat. Puig wasn’t pleased.

Some taunting earlier in the game from Derek Dietrich leads to a highly questionable pitch from Chris Archer. Benches cleared. #Pirates relievers Keone Kela and Felipe Vázquez and #Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig and manager David Bell were ejected. pic.twitter.com/47sEKDVSOf — Andersen Pickard (@andersenreports) April 7, 2019

Puig looks like he was fired out of a cannon running from the Reds dugout. He got right into Archer’s face too and started yelling. Well, he got a little confused for a second, then got in Archer’s face when he figured out who he was.

Both men were pulled out of the scrum and Pirates outfielder Melky Cabrera cooled things down with Puig. Then Puig went crazy again, and went after the entire Pirates squad. There was the requisite pushing and pulling from other players, but Puig was the man in the middle of everything. A bunch of people were ejected, including Puig.

Here’s what started the whole thing.

Derek Dietrich sends a souvenir into the river. 😳 pic.twitter.com/BcZ4EJfreJ — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 7, 2019

Swagger. Puig must have loved it too. You know he wishes he could have done that. And he’s not letting any pencilneck pitcher retaliate against his teammate for being cool. No. That’s not how Puig rolls. Pitchers better get used to it.