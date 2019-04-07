WrestleMania 35 Start Time Odds and Predictions

The following are odds (via BetOnline.ag) and predictions for the biggest matches slated for WrestleMania 35 tonight.

The kickoff show began at 5pm ET and the main card begins at 7pm ET. Here are odds and my predictions for the main card:

AJ Styles (5/4) vs. Randy Orton (20/33)

The build for this has been excellent. Given that Orton RKOed Styles in the air this past Tuesday leads me to believe it Styles who has the flashy move and win tonight.

Roman Reigns (1/3) vs. Drew McIntyre (2/1)

This is one of the harder matches to predict. The way Roman Reigns has been booked would suggest he walks out the winner. However, times have changed and WWE could look to book him as more of a struggling figure. I’ll go McIntyre here in the match of the night.

Daniel Bryan (9/5) (c) vs. Kofi Kingston – 9/5

Kofi Kingston is WWE’s most over talent at the moment and not putting the belt on him would be foolish. Bryan is great as a heel and should be a champion again very soon. But this is Kofi’s night.

Brock Lesnar (1/1) (c) vs. Seth Rollins (5/7)

With Roman Reigns back, put me down with the WWE keeping the belt on Brock Lesnar and pinning Seth Rollins in the middle of the ring. Ugh, yes. More part-time, full-time paid Lesnar carrying around the big red belt.

Ronda Rousey (9/2) (c) vs. Becky Lynch (2/7) vs. Charlotte Flair (3/1) (c)

It would be just like Vince McMahon and the WWE to angrily shock the world here and not have Lynch take hope the belt(s). But I’m going with The Man ending the night forcing Rousey to tap out.