2019 NFL Draft: Top 10 Quarterback Prospects

The NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and several teams will go in looking for their franchise quarterback, a cornerstone of any championship team. This year’s quarterback class, like the draft as a whole, is top-heavy. We all know about Kyler Murray, but where the rest of his fellow draftees fall is a little murky. I’m here to clear that up. Here are the 10 best QB prospects heading into the 2019 draft.

1. Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

There’s a reason other than his connection to Kliff Kingsbury that most mocks (including my own) have Murray going at No. 1. He’s captured the entire nation’s attention with his incredible story, and his football skills are just as worthy of the attention. He’s a true dual-threat QB (4,361 yards passing and 1,001 yards rushing in 2019) who only threw seven interceptions and won the Heisman Trophy. Murray checks every conceivable box for a QB prospect, with the exception of his height (checking in at 5’10” at the Combine) and lack of experience (one year as a starter). In every other way, Murray is a high-level prospect, and will likely be the first guy off the board come April 26th.

2. Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State

Potential is always the name of the game in the draft, and this year’s two top QBs are chock-full of it, even though it’s paired with limited experience. Similar to Murray, Haskins only has one season as a starter, but wowed analysts and fans across the country in his brief period in the spotlight. Haskins has an NFL-level arm with the accuracy to match (completed 70 percent of his passes in 2018) and has the size at 6’3″, 231 pounds that NFL teams look for in their franchise passer. Haskins has a lot of work to do in recognizing coverages and learning when he can force throws and when he should just throw it away, but those are common problems for the vast majority of quarterback prospects. Some team has almost certainly already fallen in love with Haskins, and will take him early.