Aaron Rodgers Rips Former Teammates And Bleacher Report Article

Aaron Rodgers is clearly not happy about a Bleacher Report piece from last week that delved into the end of Mike McCarthy’s tenure with the Green Bay Packers. Several former players called Rodgers out in the piece, among them were Greg Jennings and Jermichael Finley.
On Monday, Rodgers was asked about the article and had the following to say:
The coup de grace in his rant was aimed at Jennings and Finley:
Look, I don’t doubt there are former teammates out there who have it in for Aaron Rodgers. But the idea that Ty Dunne’s entire article was a fraud is ridiculous. Dunne is an established reporter who has long been plugged in on the Packers.
The Packers had a ton of talent and arguably the best quarterback on the planet and yet couldn’t make it back to the Super Bowl in the last eight years. Obviously, something was up.
The real story may be somewhere in the middle but it’s fairly clear Rodgers was part of the tension in Green Bay. To act otherwise is disingenuous.
