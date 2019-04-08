Aaron Rodgers Rips Former Teammates And Bleacher Report Article

Aaron Rodgers is clearly not happy about a Bleacher Report piece from last week that delved into the end of Mike McCarthy’s tenure with the Green Bay Packers. Several former players called Rodgers out in the piece, among them were Greg Jennings and Jermichael Finley.

On Monday, Rodgers was asked about the article and had the following to say:

On @WildeAndTausch, #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says he has heard from over 100 current and former players and coaches since Bleacher Report’s story last week. Calls it a “smear attack” featuring “mostly irrelevant, bitter players” with agendas. "Outright lies" stated as facts. Wow — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 8, 2019

On Mark Murphy telling Rodgers "don't be a problem" while informing him the #Packers were hiring Matt LaFleur, Rodgers says: "It’s ridiculous. It’s 100 percent patently false." Says it's the same two unnamed teammates always saying things in these stories. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 8, 2019

Rodgers now talking about his former coach: "I love Mike McCarthy. Mike has been a huge part of my success in my career." Acknowledges they have had issues, as any long issue does, but always dealt face to face. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 8, 2019

Rodgers: "We as Packer fans and Packer people, I think we need to honor Mike and respect him the right way. We had a hell of a run." Notes that McCarthy still lives in Green Bay, encourages fans if they see McCarthy, shake his hand and tell him thanks for the memories. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 8, 2019

Asked if he has any regrets about his relationship with McCarthy, Rodgers says: "I wish I hadn’t said anything after the Bills game last year." Said he wasn't trying to be disrespectful, but knows how it came across. "The beauty in our relationship is it grew year after year." — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 8, 2019

More Rodgers on friction with McCarthy as coach: "It’s just two alpha males who are hyper competitive and love winning and are both a little stubborn. But again, we talked through so many issues over the years, and that made us a lot stronger." Compares to relationship with Favre — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 8, 2019

The coup de grace in his rant was aimed at Jennings and Finley:

Rodgers after @jasonjwilde specifically mentions Greg Jennings and Jermichael Finley: "If it’s not an article about me, do you ever hear their names anywhere else? … You talk about me being sensitive and petty, at what point do you move on or stop telling the same stories?" — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 8, 2019

Look, I don’t doubt there are former teammates out there who have it in for Aaron Rodgers. But the idea that Ty Dunne’s entire article was a fraud is ridiculous. Dunne is an established reporter who has long been plugged in on the Packers.

The Packers had a ton of talent and arguably the best quarterback on the planet and yet couldn’t make it back to the Super Bowl in the last eight years. Obviously, something was up.

The real story may be somewhere in the middle but it’s fairly clear Rodgers was part of the tension in Green Bay. To act otherwise is disingenuous.