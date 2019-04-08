Antonio Brown Once Again Proves He Is a Clown by Posting Private DM from JuJu Smith-Schuster

Antonio Brown is at again today. In the latest round of embarrassing himself, he posted a screengrab of a private DM from Juju Smith-Schuster from years back while Smith-Schuster was still in college:

Whatever Brown was hoping to accomplish here, he failed. Posting this, at this point, is inexcusable and an unbelievably bad look. It would be hard to argue Brown did not feel threatened by Smith-Schuster last season.

The Steelers lost a great player and are better off without him. Good luck, Oakland. Enjoy the baggage.