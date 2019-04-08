Here's How Jim Nantz Has Called the Final Seconds of National Championship Games

Either Virginia or Texas Tech will win a national title tonight in Minneapolis. As he’s done for nearly three decades, Jim Nantz will announce that ascension to the world. Here’s how he’s chosen to handle the tournament’s final shining moment the past 10 years.

2018, Villanova

“The Nova nation has another national championship.”

2017, North Carolina

“And this year the confetti is going to fall for North Carolina.”

2016, Villanova

“Villanova! Phenomenal! The national champions with Jenkins hitting the winner at the buzzer.”

2015, Duke

“The Blue Devils are national champions of 2015.”

2014, UConn

“A phenomenal tournament run comes to an end with a UConn championship.”

2013, Louisville

“Louisville completes the emotional journey to the championship.”

2012, Kentucky

“The Kentucky coronation is complete. Champions, 2012.”

2011, UConn

“The Huskies are the top dog in 2011.”

2010, Duke

“Duke is the king of the dance, 2010.”

2009, North Carolina

“North Carolina is the 2009 champion.”

Before looking back at these, it was my impression Nantz had used more puns. I don’t know why I thought that. Perhaps tonight he’ll break tendency with a “yes, Virginia, there is a champion” or something hopefully better than that.