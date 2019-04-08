Johnny Manziel Changed His Name

In other news today, Johnny Manziel has changed his name. During an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Manziel informed the world he is just going by the simple, common, but effective “John” these days.

Over the years, Patrick has gotten numerous athletes to open up and reveal never-before-heard information on his show. So, none of us should be surprised this bombshell was said on his show.

This is always a tough decision. As someone that can shorten their name to “Bob,” this really has me contemplating when the time is right for me to follow suit.

The news also has me wondering what this means for the nickname Johnny Football? John Football? Hmm, not quite so good.