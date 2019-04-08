Jon Lester Leaves Game With Hamstring Tightness

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester left today’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with an injury in the third inning.

The southpaw appeared to sustain the injury sliding twice during his trek around the bases in the bottom half of the second. He was able to take the mound and face two batters before departing.

Concern mounts at Wrigley despite 6-0 lead after Jon Lester leaves game with apparent injury in top of third. Unclear what problem is, but he did just round the bases in second inning, sliding at second and home. — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) April 8, 2019

UPDATE: It’s being called hamstring tightness.

Lester has been one of the few bright spots for the Cubs this year, bringing a 1-0 record and 3.00 ERA into today’s game.

Opening Day at Wrigley Field was going so well, too. A 6-0 lead had the faithful feeling forgetful about that whole 2-7. Now, the mood is a bit less joyous.