Jon Lester Leaves Game With Hamstring Tightness

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester left today’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with an injury in the third inning.
The southpaw appeared to sustain the injury sliding twice during his trek around the bases in the bottom half of the second. He was able to take the mound and face two batters before departing.
UPDATE: It’s being called hamstring tightness.
Lester has been one of the few bright spots for the Cubs this year, bringing a 1-0 record and 3.00 ERA into today’s game.
Opening Day at Wrigley Field was going so well, too. A 6-0 lead had the faithful feeling forgetful about that whole 2-7. Now, the mood is a bit less joyous.
