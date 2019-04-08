Big Names Sit On Top of Latest Masters Odds

Golf

Masters week is here and the odds have golf fans dreaming of a thrilling Sunday. The latest odds show several of the sport’s biggest names as likely winners:

Whether you are a hardcore or casual fan, we all know you quickly glanced for the name “Tiger Woods.” Woods is coming in with the fourth best odds at 14/1.

2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed is not listed above but sits at 60-1 on CBS Sports’ latest list.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth at 16/1 stand out as good value bets. The same can be said for Brooks Koepka coming in at 25/1. As for my pick, it is only Monday, but give me Dustin Johnson.

