Big Names Sit On Top of Latest Masters Odds

Masters week is here and the odds have golf fans dreaming of a thrilling Sunday. The latest odds show several of the sport’s biggest names as likely winners:

2019 Masters updated R McIlroy 7/1

D Johnson 10/1

J Rose 12/1

T Woods 14/1

J Thomas 16/1

R Fowler 16/1

J Spieth 16/1

J Rahm 16/1

F Molinari 20/1

T Fleetwood 20/1

B Koepka 25/1

J Day 25/1

B DeChambeau 25/1

B Watson 25/1

P Casey 30/1

H Matsuyama 35/1

T Finau 35/1

P Mickelson 40/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) April 8, 2019

Whether you are a hardcore or casual fan, we all know you quickly glanced for the name “Tiger Woods.” Woods is coming in with the fourth best odds at 14/1.

2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed is not listed above but sits at 60-1 on CBS Sports’ latest list.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth at 16/1 stand out as good value bets. The same can be said for Brooks Koepka coming in at 25/1. As for my pick, it is only Monday, but give me Dustin Johnson.