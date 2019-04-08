VIDEO: Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Texas Tech While Travis Kelce Chugs a Beer

Patrick Mahomes is supporting his alma mater Texas Tech at the Final Four in Minneapolis. As the Red Raiders erased a double-digit deficit against Virginia to tie the game in the second half, the camera cut to a celebratory Mahomes. Also seizing the moment was his Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce, who used the occasion to chug a beer.
Latest Leads
2hr
REPORT: Rick Barnes Turns Down UCLA To Stay At Tennessee
Barnes is reportedly staying at Tennessee.
4hr
5hr
Aaron Rodgers Rips Former Teammates And Bleacher Report Article
Rodgers fires back.
7hr
Mike Trout is Woefully Under Appreciated Player of the Week
How does Trout exist outside of the public eye with two MVPs?
8hr
PM Roundup: Becky Lynch; Rick Barnes Being Lured By UCLA; Ronda Rousey Broke Her Hand At WrestleMania
Becky Lynch; Rick Barnes being lured by UCLA; Ronda Rousey broke her hand at WrestleMania and more.
9hr
9hr
Tariq Owens: Four Things to Know About the Texas Tech Forward
Everything to know about Owens
9hr
2019 NFL Draft: Top 10 Quarterback Prospects
The NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and several teams will go in looking for their franchise quarterback, a cornerstone of any (…)
9hr
Matt Mooney: 4 Things to Know About Texas Tech's Well-Travelled Guard
Texas Tech’s point guard Matt Mooney scored a career-high 22 points against Michigan State in the national semifinal. The redshirt senior (…)
Comments