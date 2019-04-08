NCAAB

VIDEO: Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Texas Tech While Travis Kelce Chugs a Beer

VIDEO: Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Texas Tech While Travis Kelce Chugs a Beer

NCAAB

VIDEO: Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Texas Tech While Travis Kelce Chugs a Beer

By 1 hour ago

By: |

Patrick Mahomes is supporting his alma mater Texas Tech at the Final Four in Minneapolis. As the Red Raiders erased a double-digit deficit against Virginia to tie the game in the second half, the camera cut to a celebratory Mahomes. Also seizing the moment was his Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce, who used the occasion to chug a beer.

, , NCAAB, NFL

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NCAAB
Home