REPORT: Rick Barnes Turns Down UCLA To Stay At Tennessee

Rick Barnes has reportedly turned down a big-time offer from UCLA and will opt to stay at Tennessee. ESPN’s Chris Low had the following report Monday night:

Sources tell me that @RickBarnesUT has decided to remain as @Vol_Hoops’ head coach after UCLA came after him with a lucrative offer that would have paid him $5 million per year. Barnes finalized his decision to stay at Tennessee on Monday after the Vols countered with a new deal. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) April 9, 2019

This is yet another body blow for UCLA, as it has now faced rejections from John Calipari, Jamie Dixon and Rick Barnes. Earlier on Monday reports suggested Barnes was leaning towards leaving for LA, but he appears to have flipped back to the Vols.

The fact that a basketball program like UCLA can’t lure a coach like Barnes from Tennessee or someone like Dixon from TCU shows where the Bruins currently are.

UCLA finished the 2018-19 season 17-16 after firing head coach Steve Alford early in the season. Interim coach Murry Bartow didn’t have much more success and, despite a lot of talent, the Bruins stumbled to the finish.

They badly need a new coach with a new, long-term vision for the program.