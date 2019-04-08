Roundup: Don Lemon Engaged, Beth Chapman Hospitalized, Google Pixel 3a Update

Nina Agdal … Police found a runaway pet pig, arranged for it to be stationed at neighbors’ house while they located owner, returned to find it being butchered … The circle of life: Lions devour rhino poacher that was killed by elephants … The average person has less than 4.5 hours of free time per week … “Honolulu police officers indicted for allegedly forcing homeless man to lick urinal” … Warren Buffett provides advice to Wells Fargo in their CEO search … Patrick Mahomes attended Texas Tech’s semifinals win over Michigan State with his girlfriend … Gunmen allegedly stormed home of former Mexican president … The Rock provides an update on when ‘Black Adam’ will begin filming … Texas community hit by high winds and possible tornado …

Extensive breakdown on the rise and fall of Craig Carton [New Yorker]

CNN host Don Lemon is engaged to his boyfriend Tim Malone [CNN]

Inside the institutional battle over car dashboards [WSJ]

The most overlooked player at every position in the NFL Draft [Bleacher Report]

News on the Google Pixel 3a phone [Verge]

How doctors can change anti-vaxers’ minds [NBC News]

Pete Thamel on the ‘generationally unsexy’ NCAA Finals matchup and why he believes it’s a sign of things to come for college basketball [Yahoo]

Beth Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife, hospitalized with breathing issues amidst battle with cancer [Hollywood Life]

Boomer and Gio discuss Craig Carton sentencing

Ska cover of Blink 182’s First Date!

WWE stars go to trapeze school