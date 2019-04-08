Tariq Owens: Four Things to Know About the Texas Tech Forward

Tariq Owens went down with a nasty-looking ankle injury during Texas Tech’s Final Four matchup against Michigan State, but ultimately returned to the floor and will be ready to go for Monday’s championship game. Here’s what you need to know about the Red Raiders’ forward.

He suffered a mild ankle sprain against Michigan State

It looked much worse than it actually was, but Owens did come away with an ankle sprain during Tech’s defeat of Michigan State. He would return to the game and continue to play. He’s reportedly been in a walking boot the last day and a half, but won’t miss the team’s chance at a title.

He’s a grad transfer from St. John’s

Owens transferred from St. John’s after Texas Tech lose to Villanova in the Elite Eight last season. He averaged 2.8 blocks a game during his last season at St. John’s. He had one year of eligibility remaining after graduating.

He averaged 2.5 blocks in 2018-19

Owens’ natural role on the floor is that of rim protector, and he showed why this season. At 6’10” and a 7’4″ wingspan, Owens is a born shot-blocker who will be a major presence for Tech in their quest for a title.

Owens began his college career at Tennessee

Yup, Owens was a Vol before he even headed to Queens and St. John’s, much less Lubbock and Texas Tech. He spent a year on the bench before deciding that he would consider other options. This happened to coincide with Chris Mullin’s hire at St. John’s, and Owens grew up in Queens, so it was a natural fit.