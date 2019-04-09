2019 NBA Mock Draft: Zion Williamson Goes To The Knicks and Ja Morant Lands With The Suns

The Final Four is over and Virginia has taken home the 2019 NCAA title in college basketball. Now everyone’s attention will turn towards the 2019 NBA Draft. So obviously, with March Madness behind us, it’s time for our latest mock draft. The team order here comes from Tankathon as of April 8.

1. New York Knicks: Zion Williamson, F, Duke

Yes there will be questions about position, fit and what he can do at the next level, but Zion Williamson is undoubtedly the top player in this draft. At 6’7″ and 275 pounds, his NBA fit is a question, but dominated college basketball as a freshman. Williamson will be one of the NBA’s best athletes from Day 1 and will finally give the Knicks a legitimate star to build around.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: R.J. Barrett, SG, Duke

While Williamson was the focus for Duke this season, R.J. Barrett was also an All-American. In fact, the 6’7″ lefty guard might actually be better suited to the NBA than his teammate. Barrett is a prototypical wing scorer, is an elite finisher who just needs to work on his 3-point shooting.

The Cavs will happily take him to create a dynamic backcourt with Collin Sexton.

3. Phoenix Suns: Ja Morant, G, Murray State

Ja Morant rose from nowhere to become a superstar as a sophomore at Murray State this year. He’ll get a look at No. 1 and No. 2 because he’s insanely athletic and explosive as both a ball-handler and scorer.

The Suns will be more than happy to scoop up the 6’3″ guard. They’ll add Morant to their ridiculous stable of young talent.

4. Chicago Bulls: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

A 6’5″ shooting guard with a 6’9″ wingspan, Jarrett Culver is an outstanding two-way player. He can defend three positions and is an excellent creator who can score off the dribble or in pick-and-roll situations. Culver needs to refine his jumper but if he does, he should become an excellent scorer.

He’ll fit nicely with Zach LaVine in Chicago’s backcourt.

5. Atlanta Hawks: Cam Reddish, SF, Duke

Cam Reddish has the look of an oustanding, high-ceiling talent. At 6’9″ and 205 pounds, he’s built like a perfect small forward. His game is ridiculously smooth and he can shoot it from distance. The only question is his desire, as he can drift through games.

Atlanta will gladly take the risk on Reddish here. His ceiling is too high to pass up.