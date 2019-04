Dirk Nowitzki’s long and glorious NBA career is finally coming to a close. Like any major figure in NBA history, it wouldn’t be a final season without an emotional tribute video. The Mavericks obliged, and brought even Dirk to tears.

At the end of this video, we were all in tears. Even Dirk. #GOAT pic.twitter.com/mhZANQX4h7 — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 10, 2019

Dirk will retire an NBA champion and the Mavericks’ franchise figurehead, as well as an inspiration for international players all over the world.

We’ll miss you, Dirk. Thanks for everything.