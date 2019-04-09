Top 7 Moments of Dwyane Wade's Incredible Career

Dwyane Wade’s NBA career will come to a close on Tuesday night. Wade will be remembered as one of the best players of this generation, the best player out of the legendary 2003 draft class not named LeBron James, and arguably one of the three best shooting guards of all time.

Here are the seven best moments from Wade over the course of a prolific 16-year career.

7. The Big Three Welcome Party

The moment when Wade, LeBron, and Chris Bosh were introduced as members of the same team had huge implications, not just for Wade, but the NBA as a whole. The first Big 3 to ever have been formed via free agency, shaped the paths of future superstars like Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis.

This all led to the beginning of the Heat’s four straight championship series runs, including LeBron’s first title. LeBron and Wade’s careers were linked from the moment they were both drafted in 2003, and their decision to join forces helped Wade win two more championships and changed the course of the league forever.

6. Wade scores a career-high 55 vs. the Knicks in Miami

This game was Peak Dwyane Wade at the height of his powers in 2009. He simply went on a rampage, dropping his career-high in points on a ridiculous 19-of-30 from the field and 6-of-12 from deep. It was, at its core, vintage Wade, and the best individual performance of his career.