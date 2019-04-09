Giannis Antetokounmpo Saying No Thanks to Space Jam 2 Is Another Reason to Love Him

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the presumptive MVP and the leader of the Bucks, who have the best record in basketball. He was profiled by Malika Andrews at ESPN, and in the process confirmed that he was one of the previously unnamed players to say thanks but no thanks to appearing alongside LeBron James in Space Jam 2:

Antetokounmpo does make summer modifications to accommodate for relaxation and family time. Still, when approached about starring in “Space Jam 2” with LeBron James, Antetokounmpo declined. Being in the film would have required him to give up two weeks of private workouts to train with his fellow stars while making the movie, a total non-starter, given Antetokounmpo’s reclusive tendencies.

“I don’t like being Hollywood,” Antetokounmpo says. “I don’t like all this extra drama. I am just going to try to be me.”

While Antetokounmpo is indeed known for his rigorous training and preparation, the Greek Freak is nevertheless being a little diplomatic towards LeBron in explaining this as the reasoning for turning down the movie. It’s hard to see him turning down the limelight for perpetuity. He is so effortlessly likable, and he has comedic timing and international appeal.

Now that the Bucks’ big man is a bourgeoning superstar and on the precipice of becoming a truly household name in the upcoming playoffs, more and more Hollywood opportunities are going to become available to him — opportunities where he would have a focal role and not be a sidekick to one of his competitors. If he turns those down, it’ll be a little more surprising than this decision.