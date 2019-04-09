Giannis Antetokounmpo Saying No Thanks to Space Jam 2 Is Another Reason to Love Him

NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the presumptive MVP and the leader of the Bucks, who have the best record in basketball. He was profiled by Malika Andrews at ESPN, and in the process confirmed that he was one of the previously unnamed players to say thanks but no thanks to appearing alongside LeBron James in Space Jam 2:

Antetokounmpo does make summer modifications to accommodate for relaxation and family time. Still, when approached about starring in “Space Jam 2” with LeBron James, Antetokounmpo declined. Being in the film would have required him to give up two weeks of private workouts to train with his fellow stars while making the movie, a total non-starter, given Antetokounmpo’s reclusive tendencies.

