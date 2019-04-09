Roundup: Trump Administration Cancels MLB/Cuba Deal; Allison Mack Pleads Guilty; Game of Thrones' Dragons

Rihanna … The Trump Administration cancels the MLB/Cuba deal … Stanford students linked to $500,000 scandal expelledAllison Mack pleads guilty in sex cult case … Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s appearance at the ACMs was well receivedHow the dragons in Game of Thrones are made …  Felicity Huffman and other parents plead guilty in college admissions scam … Takeaways from Craig Carton’s interview on ESPN … Amazon, eBay, and Alibaba are selling a ton of counterfeitsHere is what is lacking in Google Cloud … Speaking of Amazon, here is why they are using astrology to sell you stuff … The trailer for Beyonce’s documentary is hereThe way Kanye West was convinced by Kim Kardashian to not move to Chicago full-time … Maybe Google Play Store needs to change its approach to game ratings … USSS Director Randolph Alles is leaving his position … How someone can improve their memory … 

Sage Steele discusses her career, life, SportsCenter, and more in a podcast with The Big Lead. [The Big Lead]

Lonzo Ball chooses CAA as new representation. [ESPN]

Some sleepers that could win the Masters this week. [Golf]

Should teams just wait for Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert? [SI]

This is worth a read on Ralph Lawler, the voice of the Clippers, signing off. [The Ringer]

The XFL and Vince McMahon rejected a merger with the AAF. [SportsBusinessDaily]

This season of Game of Thrones is going to be so epic.

These look so good.

And here is your song of the day!

