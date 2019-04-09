VIDEO: Steph Curry Injures Ankle and Exits Game

After several years as one of the best players in the league, the NBA has come to learn that there’s only one thing that can stop Steph Curry: his own body. Curry’s ankle injuries were the cause of his relatively late career breakout, and it’s been a problem for him over the course of his career.

In the second to last game before the playoffs start, Curry exited early with an ankle injury. It doesn’t look serious, but given his history, there’s a reason for Golden State to be nervous.

Here’s a look at the Curry right ankle twist. Same arena as it happened last season. He tried to play through it briefly, then asked out, went straight to locker room. Still there. pic.twitter.com/UXXjQ3BnhD — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 10, 2019

Hopefully Curry will be alright; basketball is far more fun when Steph Curry is on the floor.

The Warriors have announced that Curry will not be returning to the game with a mild ankle sprain.