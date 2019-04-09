VIDEO: Here's One Shining Moment

The ball is tipped and there you are, wondering how in the world they packed all of this incredible action into three weeks. Or something. Who listens to lyrics anyway?

Virginia outlasted Texas Tech in overtime to put a bow on the 2019 NCAA Tournament, but things aren’t officially over until people click play on One Shining Moment and drink in all the indelible moments.

No one wants to admit this, but this is a very bad song. It’s true testament to human spirit that so many could still love this tradition despite that fact. Emotions are a powerful thing, and perhaps no sporting event plays off them better than this one.