VIDEO: Texas Tech Got Squeezed on Zapruder-Esque Replay Review

Texas Tech lost the national championship game to Virginia. In an overtime game like this there were lots of swings and opportunities that they could have capitalized on, but the play that is going to stick out in the debate shows tomorrow came with a little over a minute left in OT.

How is this not a foul on guy? And the ref didn’t see this but he saw that the ball was off his pinky? Haha NCAA ref-diclous! #basketball #TexasTech #Virginia #NCAA #basketball #foul pic.twitter.com/MH93rwNnZQ — 80s Summer Camp (@80ssummercamp) April 9, 2019

Red Raiders guard Davide Moretti a) sure looked like he was fouled by Kyle Guy (above) before losing the ball, and b) when the ball was knocked out by Virginia guard De’Andre Hunter it was initially ruled Tech ball. After a LENGTHY replay review, it does seem like from a frame by frame perspective the ball was off Moretti’s pinkie.

Did this call really just decide a National Championship? pic.twitter.com/NlsuDBiU1F — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) April 9, 2019

However, given how long it took and how microscopically this decision hinged on, you can understand why anyone playing, rooting for, or betting on Texas Tech would feel aggrieved. In the entirety of basketball history until very recently, this would have been Red Raider ball.

At this point, Virginia had a 75-73 lead with 1:06 remaining; the possession decision loomed very large in the outcome of the game.