Anthony Davis Will Wear Whatever You Hang in His Locker

Anthony Davis is a very good basketball player who made it very clear that his heart isn’t in New Orleans. Last night, he wore a T-shirt that read “That’s All Folks” for the season finale against Golden State.

Anthony Davis is wearing a shirt reading "That's All Folks!" to the arena in what is likely his last game with the Pelicans 🙃 pic.twitter.com/dN5a0OTwsi — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 9, 2019

But he’ll have you know he didn’t choose to wear the item and therefore it wasn’t sending a message.

Davis on why he wore the "That's All Folks" t-shirt last night: "I didn't choose it. I actually didn't choose it. It was hanging for me already when I put my clothes on." Do you know who hung it? "No, I'm not sure." — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) April 10, 2019

Sure. Okay.

It is definitely believable that Davis is just putting on whatever this mysterious locker room elf is hanging up. What person wouldn’t leave all their fashion choices to someone else and blindly accept their sartorial vision?

This, of course, means Davis is playing with fire. Only a matter of time until not reading the words on the shirts he’s been putting on came back to burn him. Honestly, could have been much worse.

Davis’ future teammates now know they can easily prank him by putting any number of ridiculous items in his locker.