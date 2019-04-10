Anthony Davis Will Wear Whatever You Hang in His Locker

Anthony Davis is a very good basketball player who made it very clear that his heart isn’t in New Orleans. Last night, he wore a T-shirt that read “That’s All Folks” for the season finale against Golden State.
But he’ll have you know he didn’t choose to wear the item and therefore it wasn’t sending a message.
Sure. Okay.
It is definitely believable that Davis is just putting on whatever this mysterious locker room elf is hanging up. What person wouldn’t leave all their fashion choices to someone else and blindly accept their sartorial vision?
This, of course, means Davis is playing with fire. Only a matter of time until not reading the words on the shirts he’s been putting on came back to burn him. Honestly, could have been much worse.
Davis’ future teammates now know they can easily prank him by putting any number of ridiculous items in his locker.
