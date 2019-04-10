Roundup: Scarlett Johansson Slams Paparazzi; New York Declares Health Emergency; Warner Bros to File Copyright Claim Against Trump

Scarlett Johansson slams paparazzi… The state of New York declares a public health emergency as measles spread in Brooklyn… Warner Bros to file a copyright claim against Trump for his use of The Dark Knight score in 2020 election video… Game of Thrones language expert to join Dune crew… Study finds forcing a smile for customers linked to more drinking after work… Norway refuses to drill for oil in Arctic region… Massachusetts bans gay conversion therapy… Sara Gilbert leaving The Talk… Chris Hemsworth put Snickers in his daughter’s shoe so she was tall enough to ride Tower of Terror… The New Jersey Devils win the NHL Draft Lottery, which is definitely not rigged in any manner

What Internet Experiments Like Expensive Chat Teach Us About Consumer-Tech Relationships [The Ringer]

Dave Portnoy may have single-handedly put MyBookie out of business [The Big Lead]

Life and Death in an Ancient Polish Forest [The New York Times]

The Day the Dinosaurs Died [The New Yorker]

Wade’s night was almost perfect.

"That was tragic. Let's try it again." 😂@DwyaneWade gave his fans in Miami one last moment. pic.twitter.com/Bi8MzKyBHl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 10, 2019

Tough luck, Cedi.

Words cannot describe what Ozuna does here.

"See, what had happened was…" – Marcell Ozuna, probably. pic.twitter.com/1pHXLaeDOq — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 10, 2019

Jamal Crawford drops a fifty-burger in Dirk’s last game.

Jamal Crawford surpasses Michael Jordan as the oldest player in NBA history with a 50-point game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/R5XXEGdjre — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 10, 2019

Paul George is a cold, cold man.

We’re going to miss you two.