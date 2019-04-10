VIDEO: Marcell Ozuna Face-Plants While Trying to Rob a Homer

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna had a solid plan to catch Enrique Hernandez’s long fly ball last night. But even the best-laid plans can end with a person laid out. Ozuna opted to scale the outfield fence when he didn’t need to, got his cleat caught in the fencing, and eat a healthy amount of dirt.

This went down as a double in the books and a delightful for all viewing parties — especially the Dodgers bullpen. Those guys, who had a great seat for the blooper experience, could hardly contain their laughter.

The lesson here, as always: never try hard. Little note for all the kids out there.