VIDEO: Tyler Glasnow's Cutter is NSFW

Tyler Glasnow is a 25-year-old righty with a 6-16 career record and 5.11 ERA. He’s one of those guys who sneaks into a baseball card pack and you skip through without even pausing. But this year, things feel a bit different. The Tampa Bay Rays starter entered today with a 2-0 mark, 0.82 ERA, and 1.000 WHIP.

If he keeps throwing cutters like this 97 mph one that struck out Yoan Moncada, he’ll be having a breakout year. Look at this wizardry.

Setting the eye level there and then dropping in a 84 mph breaker seems needlessly cruel.