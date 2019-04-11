VIDEO: Impatient Fan Plays Defense on In-Game Interview of Mike Miller

Many of Dwyane Wade’s former teammates were on hand to watch him play his final NBA game on Wednesday night. One was Mike Miller, who was seated among the other paying patrons in Brooklyn. This presented a problem for Fox Sports reporter Jason Jackson.

What should have been a simple interview was repeatedly obstructed by a fan who wanted to get back to his seat. And Jackson leaned into the ridiculousness.

Miami Heat sideline reporter Jason Jackson bout to fight this Nets fan trying to get back to his seat in the middle of his interview with Mike Miller 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2GCY45sNx3 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 11, 2019

One understands the frustration here. Journalistic excellence was being pursued. One also understands why any fan would prefer not to hang out in the aisle like an idiot. Perhaps he thought he was sitting next to Steve-O and the interview wasn’t all that important to the cultural conversation.

Either way, the real shame here is that things didn’t escalate. Would have loved to see Miller continue to answer questions with a shoving match jostling him around.