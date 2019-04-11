Jason Day Hurt His Back Picking Up His Daughter

Jason Day’s future in this year’s Masters is in serious doubt. The popular golfer injured his back and received treatment on the second hole, ESPN reported. I’m no doctor, but when this is happening on the second out of a potential 72 weekend holes, that’s not a great sign.

Day apparently hurt himself picking up his daughter before the round.

Jason Day WD incoming….listen to the audio, cant make this stuff up #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/WRETAnNbWo — Adon7x (@adon7X) April 11, 2019

The lesson here, of course, is to never love anyone. That way you never get hurt.

Day was able to continue on, but his health will be something to keep an eye on.