Justin Harding: 4 Things to Know About The Masters' Surprise Leader

There is an unlikely name atop The Masters leaderboard on Thursday afternoon. Justin Harding, ranked 49th in the PGA Tour, fired a 3-under round and has the privilege of watching everyone else play catch-up. Here are four things to know about Harding.

This would be his first PGA Tour victory

Harding has never been in serious contention in an event, but he did win the Doha Masters last month as part of the European Tour.

He was one of the last players to qualify

The win at Doha, combined with a top 10 finish in Kenya, moved him into the top-50 and into eligibility for golf’s crown jewel. Safe to say he’s making the best of it thus far.

He’s South African

Harding, 33, was born in Cape Town.

He played collegiately at Lamar University

Harding majored in business and earned First-Team All-Southland Conference honors.