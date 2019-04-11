Lucas Bjerregaard: 4 Things to Know About the Danish Golfer

Lucas Bjerregaard turned some heads during the first day of the Masters, playing unexpectedly well in the opening round. Here are four things to know about the Danish golfer as he continues his push through the rest of the tournament.

Where is Bjerregaard from?

Bjerregaard was born in Frederikshavn, Denmark, in 1991.

He has two professional wins in his career

Bjerregaard has netted only two victories in his young career so far: at the Portugal Masters in 2017, and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2018, where he beat out Tommy Fleetwood for the win by one stroke.

He lost the Omega European Masters in a playoff

Bjerregaard shot -17 under during the European Masters last year, but couldn’t pull out the victory and lost on the first playoff hole to Matthew Fitzpatrick, who birdied to win.

He came in 4th in this year’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Bjerregaard made some noise just before this year’s Masters by coming in fourth at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event, which took place during the last weekend in March in Texas.